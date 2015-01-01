Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide prevention needs measures, and further understanding of the role of adverse childhood experiences may elucidate the suicide process and ease the identification of suicide risk.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A random sample of adults, aged 18-28 years and representative of the general population living in Finland, participated in a nationwide health examination survey. Of them (n = 793) we analyzed whether severe or chronic disease in childhood before the age of 16 years contributed to suicidality (suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempts), and whether severe or chronic disease in childhood was associated with mental disorders, current psychological distress, current usage of prescription medicines, or current work capacity.



RESULTS: Having severe or chronic disease in childhood contributed independently to suicidality, with the odds ratio of 5.41 (95% confidence interval of 2.98-9.82, p < .001), but the significance of this association was lost after controlling for mental disorders. Having severe or chronic disease during childhood, as compared not having such condition, was associated with having more frequently anxiety (p < .001), greater psychological distress (p < .001), more frequently usage of psychotropic medicines (p < .001), and poorer work capacity (p < .001).



CONCLUSION: Having severe or chronic disease in childhood not only increased the odds for suicidality, but also associated with anxiety, current psychological distress, current usage of psychotropic medication, and current work capacity in young adulthood.

Language: en