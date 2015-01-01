SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Whealin JM, Fischer IC, Na PJ, Pietrzak RH. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 326: e115354.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115354

37480676

PURPOSE: To examine the association between COVID-19 media consumption and pandemic-related posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) in U.S. veterans.

METHODS: A population-based sample of 3,074 U.S. veterans was surveyed prior to the pandemic (fall 2019) and a year later during the height of the pandemic (fall 2020).

RESULTS: Greater COVID-19 media consumption was associated with pandemic-related PTSS, particularly in veterans with pre-existing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who were 79% more likely to report pandemic-related PTSS relative to veterans with PTSD who consumed less COVID-19 media.

CONCLUSION: COVID-19 media consumption is independently linked to a greater likelihood of pandemic-related PTSS in U.S. veterans.


COVID-19 pandemic; posttraumatic stress disorder; media

