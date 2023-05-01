|
Marques CA, Mil-Homens F, Resende CX, Fernandes J, Gouveia D, Pinho P, Macedo F. Rev. Port. Cardiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Sociedade Portuguesa de Cardiologia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37481239
A 22-year-old male was admitted to the emergency room due to left hemithorax injury from a screwdriver (Figure 1A). The patient was hemodynamically stable, with a slightly altered mental status. Chest computed tomography was performed and revealed moderate pericardial effusion, leading to an evaluation by the cardiology emergency team. The transthoracic echocardiogram revealed severe aortic valve regurgitation, raising suspicion about aortic root injury, as well as fistulous communications between heart chambers (Figure 1B-D). These findings led to emergent surgery.
Language: pt