Citation
Cárdenas-Castro M, Salinero-Rates S. Sex Reprod. Healthc. 2023; 37: e100891.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37480836
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the presence of gynecological violence within the health system in Chile, quantify the magnitude of this problem, define its general contours, and shed light on a phenomenon that has long been silenced. Additionally, we are interested in detecting differences between public and private health services, as well as exploring the role played by variables such as sexual orientation, ethnicity, age, and educational level in contributing to the prevalence of gynecological violence.
Keywords
Intersectionality; Gynecological violence; Women’s health services