Hoba J, Bordage M, Chassagne P, Roca F. Soins Gerontol. 2023; 28(162): 24-25.
L'intoxication volontaire à Datura Stramonium, une cause rare de confusion
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
PMID
37481288
Abstract
Many drugs can be responsible for this syndrome. Although it remains rare, poisoning by Datura Stramonium should be considered in the event of anticholinergic syndrome in the elderly, particularly in the event of anticholinergic manifestations.
Language: fr
anticholinergic syndrome; confusion; Datura Stramonium; intoxication volontaire; syndrome anticholinergique; voluntary intoxication