Hoba J, Bordage M, Chassagne P, Roca F. Soins Gerontol. 2023; 28(162): 24-25.

L'intoxication volontaire à Datura Stramonium, une cause rare de confusion

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.sger.2023.06.006

37481288

Many drugs can be responsible for this syndrome. Although it remains rare, poisoning by Datura Stramonium should be considered in the event of anticholinergic syndrome in the elderly, particularly in the event of anticholinergic manifestations.

Le syndrome confusionnel est un syndrome gériatrique multifactoriel courant. De nombreux médicaments peuvent être responsables de ce syndrome. Si elle demeure rare, l'intoxication par Datura Stramonium doit être évoquée en cas de syndrome confusionnel chez le sujet âgé notamment en cas de manifestations anticholinergiques.


anticholinergic syndrome; confusion; Datura Stramonium; intoxication volontaire; syndrome anticholinergique; voluntary intoxication

