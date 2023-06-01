Abstract

Many drugs can be responsible for this syndrome. Although it remains rare, poisoning by Datura Stramonium should be considered in the event of anticholinergic syndrome in the elderly, particularly in the event of anticholinergic manifestations.



Le syndrome confusionnel est un syndrome gériatrique multifactoriel courant. De nombreux médicaments peuvent être responsables de ce syndrome. Si elle demeure rare, l'intoxication par Datura Stramonium doit être évoquée en cas de syndrome confusionnel chez le sujet âgé notamment en cas de manifestations anticholinergiques.

