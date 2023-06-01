|
Citation
|
Nicolas F, Carouge M, Leblanc C, Besseiche A, Cloppet-Fontaine A. Soins Gerontol. 2023; 28(162): 37-41.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Mesure de l'impact d'une intervention multimodale sur les chutes et la peur de chuter
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37481290
|
Abstract
|
Falls are common among the elderly, and can have serious consequences: fracture, hospitalization, loss of independence, institutionalization and death. However, falls are not inevitable, and they can be prevented. The "autonomy prevention" kit (Equilibr'Age workshops, occupational therapy advice) has helped to reduce the number of falls and improve people's quality of life. The program will now be rolled out to a wider public.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
prevention; physical activity; falls; activité physique; aménagement du domicile; autonomie; chute; home improvement; independence; prévention