Abstract

Falls are common among the elderly, and can have serious consequences: fracture, hospitalization, loss of independence, institutionalization and death. However, falls are not inevitable, and they can be prevented. The "autonomy prevention" kit (Equilibr'Age workshops, occupational therapy advice) has helped to reduce the number of falls and improve people's quality of life. The program will now be rolled out to a wider public.



===



Les chutes, fréquentes chez les personnes âgées, peuvent entraîner des conséquences graves : fracture, hospitalisation, perte d'autonomie, institutionnalisation et décès. Cependant, les chutes ne sont pas une fatalité et leur prévention est possible. Le kit "prévention autonomie" (ateliers Equilibr'Age, conseils en ergothérapie) a notamment permis de diminuer le nombre de chutes et d'améliorer la qualité de vie des personnes. Le programme va ainsi être déployé auprès d'un plus large public.

Language: fr