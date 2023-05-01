Abstract

This study aimed to test short-term effectiveness of hazard perception training in a group of experienced drivers and to evaluate the role of traffic safety attitudes, risky driving intentions, and driving self-efficacy on training effectiveness. Seventy experienced drivers volunteered to participate in the study: 38 attended online hazard perception testing and training sessions and 32 participated only in hazard perception testing sessions. A newly developed online group intervention of two sessions (based on the framework of hazard avoidance and delivered by a driving instructor) for hazard perception training was delivered to the experimental group. The control group received no training. Lithuanian hazard prediction test (LHP12) was used to measure the level of hazard perception at pre-test and post-test assessments. Additionally, self-reported questionnaires on traffic safety attitudes, risky driving intentions, driving self-efficacy, and socio-demographics were used in pre-test assessment. Training helped to increase hazard perception skills of experienced drivers. Experienced drivers who participated in training scored higher in post-testing compared to those who received no training. Higher driving self-efficacy was related to greater improvement of hazard perception skills after training. Traffic safety attitudes and risky driving intentions were not related to the outcomes of hazard perception training. The newly developed online program for hazard perception skills training was found to be effective in experienced drivers. Future studies should be based on the analysis of hazard perception training effectiveness in a larger sample of experienced drivers, as well as on the investigation of long-term hazard perception training effects.

Language: en