Abstract

Scotopic lighting conditions (reduced level of natural light or presence of artificial lighting) may impair driving performance and, therefore, impact on road safety. Thanks to technological developments, low-cost light emitting diode (LED) studs are now being considered as an alternative and affordable pavement marking solution to assist drivers in these conditions. By helping them to maintain their vehicle within the marked lane, the studs should prevent any deterioration in driver performance when negotiating curves at nighttime. However, the few studies that investigated the impact of LED studs on driving performance produced inconsistent results, and the question of whether they actively improve driver performance remains open. Furthermore, while international road regulations allow the use of LED studs, they do not provide consistent prescriptions for their lighting color. Here, we assessed the influence of different LED lighting colors (red, white, and unlit) on longitudinal and transversal driver behavior when negotiating road curves with different radii and sense of direction. In the study, thirty-six drivers drove a dynamic virtual scenario featuring twenty-four curves. After the driving simulation, participants completed a static perception test in which they assessed each curve in terms of the perceived levels of risk, pleasantness, and arousal they experienced while driving on it. In comparison with the unlit and red lit curves, those marked with white lighting LED studs were perceived as less risky, less arousing, and more pleasant independently of the radii and curve direction. Furthermore, when entering these curves, participants tended to shift their driving trajectories towards the center of the road. This effect was most evident on the central part of the curve. Further studies are expected to corroborate these results by focusing on different road geometries and LED stud layouts, as well as testing driving behavior in controlled road field studies.

