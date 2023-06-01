Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Sleep restriction and prolonged sitting are both associated with reduced cognitive performance which is detrimental to safe driving. Regular bouts of walking to break up prolonged sitting have been shown to improve cognitive performance. It is unknown if breaking up sitting with walking may improve cognitive performance related to driving, particularly when drivers are sleep restricted.

Methods

Healthy participants (n = 81, age 23.6 ± 4.5 years, 49% female) participated in a 7-day laboratory study (1 Adaptation day, 5 Experimental days, 1 Recovery day). Participants were randomly allocated to a condition: sitting 9 h sleep (Sit9), breaking up sitting 9 h sleep (Break9), sitting 5 h sleep (Sit5) and breaking up sitting 5 h sleep (Break5). Participants allocated to the Break9 and Break5 conditions completed 3-min of light-intensity walking on a treadmill every 30 min between 09:00-17:00 h, while participants in Sit9 and Sit5 groups remained seated during these times. Each participant completed a 20-min monotonous simulated driving commute at 08:10 h and 17:30 h on each of the 5 Experimental days.

Results

There was a significant main effect of condition with decreased speed variability for Break9 compared to Sit9, Sit5 and Break5 (p < 0.0001) for both commutes. Break5 had significantly higher lane variability compared to Sit9 and Break9, and Sit5 (p = <0.05) for both commutes. Break5 reported greater subjective sleepiness before each commute compared to Sit9, Break9 and Sit5 (p < 0.001). Cox Proportional Hazards model showed a significant increase in time to first crash for Sit5 and Break5 compared to Sit9 (p= <0.005). There were no significant two- or three-way interaction effects by condition, day or commute time for any of the outcome measures.

Conclusion

The findings from this study highlight that breaking up sitting with light-intensity walking may improve driving performance in areas such as speed maintenance, but may not extend to lane keeping performance. The findings also show that the benefits of breaking up sitting with light-intensity walking may not be sufficient to overcome detrimental impacts of sleep restriction for all areas of driving performance. Future research should focus on increased intensity of activity as a possible means to extend the benefits more comprehensively across additional areas of driving performance.

