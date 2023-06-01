Abstract

The increase in automated driving changes the role of the human driver. Under SAE level 3 conditions, the driver has to be able to take back the driving task at any time. However, drivers are allowed to engage in non-driving related tasks during the automated drive, which can result in drivers being out-of-the-loop when they have to take back manual control. This raises the question of whether drivers are able to make safe decisions in such situations. In a computer-based driving simulation experiment, N = 37 participants drove in automated mode on a two-lane rural road and were distracted by a non-driving related task. Because of blocked sensors due to a slower preceding vehicle, the automated system asked the driver if an automated overtaking maneuver should be carried out or not. The selected maneuver was executed by the automated vehicle in automated mode. In a within-subject design with repeated measures, the time budget (with time pressure vs. without time pressure) and the criticality of the situation (TTC low vs. TTC middle vs. TTC high) were manipulated, and the overtaking decision, the reaction time, the certainty about the decision and the perceived criticality were measured. As a result, drivers decided more frequently and faster for the automated overtaking maneuver with time pressure. In addition, in more critical situations, drivers decided less frequently for the automated overtaking maneuver and took more time for the decision. The results provide insights into the decision-making of drivers in automated driving and can be used in the design of take-overs as well as in the development of automated driving systems to enhance traffic safety.

Language: en