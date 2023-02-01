|
Citation
Kim MJ, Hall CM, Kim M. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 32: e100571.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The value-belief-norm (VBN) theory has been widely used to describe pro-sustainability behavior. Despite being used to examine issues of sustainable and public transport behavior, research using the VBN has largely overlooked the pro-environmental behavior of cyclists and walkers, which is extremely significant given the role of active transport in environmental and human health. Therefore, this study creates and verifies a conceptually comprehensive active transport (cycling/walking) research model employing VBN theory, with a moderating role of cycling/walking and comparing cyclists and walkers, and utilizing PLS-SEM, multi-group analysis (MGA), necessary condition analysis (NCA), and fuzzy set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (fsQCA).
Language: en
Keywords
Active transport; fsQCA; South Korea; Sustainable transportation: decarbonized transport