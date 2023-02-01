Abstract

The value-belief-norm (VBN) theory has been widely used to describe pro-sustainability behavior. Despite being used to examine issues of sustainable and public transport behavior, research using the VBN has largely overlooked the pro-environmental behavior of cyclists and walkers, which is extremely significant given the role of active transport in environmental and human health. Therefore, this study creates and verifies a conceptually comprehensive active transport (cycling/walking) research model employing VBN theory, with a moderating role of cycling/walking and comparing cyclists and walkers, and utilizing PLS-SEM, multi-group analysis (MGA), necessary condition analysis (NCA), and fuzzy set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (fsQCA).



RESULTS revealed that value has a great effect on belief in walking/biking. However, belief has a stronger impact on personal norm than social norm, and also personal norm shows twice the impact on behavioral intention than social norm. Behavior to engage in cycling and walking is greatly influenced by behavioral intention. Walkers have a stronger relationship between belief and personal norm than cyclists. Cyclists have higher prediction power with social norm, while walkers have a higher prediction power with belief, personal norm, behavioral intention, and behavior. Importantly for sustainable transport planning and interventions, the cycling and walking groups distinctively different from each other in terms of solutions for outcome high level of active transport behavior.

