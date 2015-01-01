|
Zhang C, Du B, Shen J, Ma C. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 32: e100578.
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
Bus passengers and cyclists often interact with each other at bus stops, which causes potential conflicts and safety risks. However, the safety impact of different types of bus stops on vulnerable road users has received limited attention. This study measures the safety impact of different types of bus stops on the interactions between passengers and cyclists. 3,136 passengers and 4,135 cyclists are observed at twelve typical bus stops in Nanjing, China. Road users' behaviours, safety risks and congestion levels at different types of bus stops and their influential factors are analysed. Logit model and partial proportional odds model are used to analyse the occurrence rate and the severity of passenger-cyclist conflicts, respectively.
Bus stop type; Cyclist; Interacting behaviour; Lag-time; Passenger; Safety risk