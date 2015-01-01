Abstract

From a public transit perspective, the first and last mile (FLM) problem emerges from a lack of adequate connectivity between stations and trip origins and destinations. The empirical literature on FLM travel has shown that passengers travel longer distances to access stations with good transit services. However, previous studies are yet to explore how individual household members interact to find ways to satisfy household travel needs (i.e., intra-household interactions) and how this is shaped by variations in household preference. To this end, capturing the intra-household interactions, this study aims to account for the heterogeneity in group decision making in FLM travel mode and station choice by considering two distinct decision rules when making a travel choice: (1) selecting the best overall outcome; and (2) avoiding frustration or regret. Latent class choice models are estimated by using a household travel survey for Brisbane, Australia.



RESULTS identified two household modality style groups: (1) Multimodal travellers accessing their nearest stations and walking averse for accessing non-nearest stations: Such households are likely to select the best overall outcome when making choices, given that they have fewer cars and participate in more joint travel; (2) car-oriented: Individuals within this household modality style are more likely to avoid regret or frustration when making travel mode and station choices as they tend to own more cars and participate less joint travel. The utility of this study lies in its capacity to guide policymakers to better target specific population groups and search for the appropriate transport integration policies.

Language: en