Citation
Lu Y, Prato CG, Sipe N, Corcoran J. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 32: e100580.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
From a public transit perspective, the first and last mile (FLM) problem emerges from a lack of adequate connectivity between stations and trip origins and destinations. The empirical literature on FLM travel has shown that passengers travel longer distances to access stations with good transit services. However, previous studies are yet to explore how individual household members interact to find ways to satisfy household travel needs (i.e., intra-household interactions) and how this is shaped by variations in household preference. To this end, capturing the intra-household interactions, this study aims to account for the heterogeneity in group decision making in FLM travel mode and station choice by considering two distinct decision rules when making a travel choice: (1) selecting the best overall outcome; and (2) avoiding frustration or regret. Latent class choice models are estimated by using a household travel survey for Brisbane, Australia.
Language: en
Keywords
First mile; Household modality style; Last mile; Latent class choice model; Station choice; Travel mode choice