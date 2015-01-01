Abstract

Despite their environmental benefits and technological appeal, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) differs heavily across the globe. One explanation is that the decision of buying a car is not only based on cost-benefit considerations. Cars are culturally and symbolically loaded products that have been traditionally associated with masculinity. This research analyzes the role of gender associations with EVs in determining their adoption, both at the country and the consumer level. A first study reveals a positive relationship between femininity of European countries and their EV market share. The second study applies an implicit association test to a large, representative sample and demonstrates that German consumers associate EVs with femininity, especially men who do not consider purchasing EVs. The findings suggest cultural and symbolic barriers to EV adoption, especially among certain consumer segments. We discuss implications of these findings for policy and marketing and propose avenues for further research.

