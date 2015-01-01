Abstract

The extent to which MaaS might contribute to gender equity in transport has been considered by some; however, the level of attention paid to the topic varies enormously, and there is significant variation in the data regarding how perceptions and use (or intended use) of MaaS systems might differ between men and women. This research reviews the MaaS literature published in academic journals and draws attention to where gender has been considered, what was found, and what this means for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers in their efforts to address gender inequity in transport. A document set of 420 peer-reviewed articles was analysed with respect to the perspectives taken (e.g., technology, user uptake and experience, business and governance) and the approaches or methods used (e.g., case studies, questionnaires, simulation). A series of questions adapted from the Sex and Gender Equity in Research (SAGER) guidelines were asked of each of the 171 articles that were identified as referencing gender in some way. The results and discussions of those works were considered together and framed in terms of the SWOT strategic analysis approach in order to highlight where and in what ways the fundamental nature of MaaS contributes to gender equitable mobility (strengths) or not (weaknesses), the potentially fruitful aspects on which MaaS might capitalise (opportunities), and the challenges and barriers to overcome, as well as the dangers to avoid, in the application of MaaS for gender equity (threats).

