Abstract

A state-of-the-art review of the dynamics of long combination vehicles (LCVs) is provided. The performance-based standards (PBS) that are commonly used globally are reviewed, including those in Canada and Australia. The discussions include the low-speed and high-speed longitudinal, lateral, and yaw performance of LCVs, which in many respects are different than the conventional tractor-semitrailers. The low-speed discussions include the vehicle startability, gradeability, acceleration, and offtracking. The high-speed considerations include rollover dynamics, braking distance and time, overtaking, down-grade holding, and ride quality. Some of the latest development in actively controlled (intelligent) systems to improve LCVs' dynamic performance is emphasised, such as hill-start assist (HAS), roll stability control (RSC), electronic stability control (ESC), electrified dolly (e-dolly), active trailer steering (ATS), active braking, slip control (SC), active trailer differential braking (ATDB), active and semi-active antiroll bars, and active and semi-active suspensions. The study concludes that although great progress has been made during the past two decades for integrating advanced, intelligent, electromechanical systems in LCVs, much more work remains to address some of the future environmental and performance demands, particularly considering the integration of electrical and alternative-fuel propulsion systems in heavy commercial vehicles.

Language: en