|
Citation
|
Lévesque S, Julien D, Joubert K, Clément M, Lessard G, Flores J. Violence Gend. 2023; 10(2): 73-84.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Early childhood exposure to intimate partner violence (EIPV) is a serious social and public health matter. Parents underestimate EIPV in comparison to their own victimization of intimate partner violence (IPV). However, few studies have attempted to compare the differences between the child's EIPV and the IPV victimization from the mothers' perspective and document the associated explanatory factors. Consequently, this study was conducted on a representative sample of 2046 children aged 6 months to 8 years in Quebec (Canada) to estimate the prevalence of EIPV and mother's awareness of EIPV over the past 12 months and to investigate factors that are associated with mother's awareness of EIPV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
early childhood; exposure to intimate partner violence; quantitative study; victimization