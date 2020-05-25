Abstract

Following the homicide of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, young adults participated widely in national protests against racism and police brutality. This study examined temporal trends and correlates of self-reported distress about police brutality from May 18 to August 3, 2020 among a cohort of young adults (ages 19-22; N = 2,080) from Los Angeles, CA. Bivariate and adjusted linear regression models estimated the association between survey completion date and distress about police brutality. Distress about police brutality increased substantially in the 2-weeks after Floyd's death (43% increase over baseline), but gradually declined over the ensuing 8 weeks to a 19% increase over baseline.



RESULTS suggest that police violence is contributing to stress and worry among young adults.

Language: en