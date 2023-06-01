Abstract

Connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) leverage emerging vehicle connectivity and automation technologies to enhance traffic safety. Extensive research has been done to examine the safety impacts of CAVs on road users (including vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users). Still, the impacts on first responders, who respond to traffic incidents and assist road users, are under-discussed. Road users show growing interest in CAVs, but it is uncertain whether first responders would feel the same way. First responders face the risk of being struck by passing vehicles when they perform their duties on road or roadside. In addition, it is unknown whether CAVs can or will do a better job than human drivers in conventional vehicles when passing an incident scene. This study conducted a national survey among first responders in the US to understand their knowledge and incident management experiences related to CAVs, as well as their attributes and concerns towards CAV technologies, including advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), connected vehicle (CV) and self-driving or autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies. Over 1000 first responders participated in the survey, and the survey had representation from all 50 states, Washington DC, and US Territories. The survey results showed that 82% of first responders have not received any CAV-related safety training, and 41% of first responders self-reported having little knowledge about CAVs. Regarding the roles of AVs in emergency responses, only a tiny portion (3%) of first responders would trust AVs more than human drivers passing an incident scene, and the majority (86%) of first responders do not think AVs will outperform human drivers. Only 1% of first responders said they trust AVs, and 44% stated that they do not trust AVs at all. A statistical model was developed to identify the correlates of first responders' trust in AVs. Modeling results showed that education positively correlates to the likelihood of trusting AVs. This study found significant differences in perceptions towards CAVs across emergency response agencies and geographic regions. Law enforcement officers exhibit higher trust in AVs compared to firefighters; responders from DOT or public works are associated with the lowest levels of trust among all emergency response agencies. FEMA Region 3, which includes Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, shows the lowest levels of trust in AVs compared to human drivers among all regions in the country. This study provides valuable information for stakeholders to prepare responders for next-generation transportation emergency responses.

