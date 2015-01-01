Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research supports the feasibility and acceptance of drug checking among nightlife and festival attendees. Interest in expanding drug checking to other groups of people who use drugs, including those who inject drugs, has grown. However, understanding the acceptability and feasibility of drug checking among specific cohorts, like anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS) consumers, remains a research gap. This study explores AAS consumers' perspectives on drug checking and service preferences, aiding the preparation for drug checking delivery in Queensland, Australia.



METHODS: A purposive sampling technique was used to recruit 15 AAS consumers (9 males, 6 females; Mage = 36.80 years, SD = 6.12) from Australia. One-on-one semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with questions exploring participants' views on drug checking/testing and their preferences for AAS analysis. Thematic analysis was conducted with final themes established through iterative consensus.



RESULTS: Consumers expressed frustration with the prevailing stereotypes, social stigma, and the perception of criminality associated with the use of AAS. There was a strong dependence on personal connections and trusted suppliers, with coaches exerting significant influence. Participants expressed concerns about the widespread availability of counterfeit products and underground operations. The act of using unknown AAS was likened to a game of Russian roulette, underscoring the importance of obtaining accurate information and access to reliable drug checking services. Consumers expressed a preference for a web-based platform that enables individuals to access their own test results while contributing to a comprehensive database of brand-specific testing outcomes.



DISCUSSION: AAS consumers recognise the significance of monitoring their AAS use and seek a service that can not only assist them in making informed decisions regarding AAS usage but also potentially contribute to the knowledge of the wider AAS-consuming community. These findings underscore the importance of tailored education, drug checking services, and harm reduction measures to address the diverse needs of AAS consumers.

Language: en