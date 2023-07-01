Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research shows that for survivors of sexual violence (SV), cancer procedures can be retraumatizing due to perceived similarities to the original SV. To date, there is no training program designed specifically for the radiation therapist (RTT) on how to deliver care sensitively to survivors of SV. A key component of sensitive practice is working with patients to identify and develop strategies to manage situations that could be triggering. The goal of this study was to understand the RTT recognition of potential sensory/environmental, relational, and mixed triggers in radiation oncology settings.



METHODS: This quantitative research study conducted a secondary analysis on RTT responses to a learning activity from an online cancer education training program. The first section of the activity asked trainees to identify two potential triggers in a brachytherapy video, and the second portion of the activity asked trainees to describe two potential triggers in their own work.



RESULTS: Descriptive statistics, χ2 tests, and t tests were used to analyze 50 RTT responses. RTTs tended to identify different types of triggers depending on the question (brachytherapy video vs. self-reflection). Data indicated that despite a lack of formal didactic training in trigger management, RTTs could identify triggers, and were most likely to recognize "mixed" type triggers.



DISCUSSION: Triggers identified are consistent with past research on childhood sexual abuse survivors' healthcare retraumatization in obstetrics and gynecology, and cancer care. As in past research, invasive techniques, and situations where the patient was in a submissive position were identified as triggering aspects of care. It is interesting to note when reflecting on their own practice, the least identified triggers all fell under the environmental/sensory trigger category. RTTs may not fully appreciate a variety of potential triggers such as sounds of treatment or silence because they are outside of the room administering the beam when the machine is delivering treatment. Thus, they may not hear certain sounds or silence during their daily routine.



CONCLUSIONS: Relatively few trainees identified sensory/ environmental triggers (e.g., restricted visibility and sounds of treatment, including silence) when reflecting on their own practice, which could potentially reduce their likelihood of helping patients minimize the impact of (or avoid) such triggers. Future research should identify a comprehensive list of triggers and then develop a training specific to the RTT focused on identifying environmental/sensory triggers from the perspective of the patient in the often unfamiliar and frightening radiotherapy suite.

