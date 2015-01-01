Abstract

In 1992 the report of the then Federal Health Office (BGA) on the "evidence of breath alcohol analysis" was published. It included findings on breath alcohol measuring devices, which were first mass-produced in the 1980s and whose use was partly scientifically supported. Finally, in 1998, with the amendment of Section 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG), the legal prerequisites for the introduction of breath alcohol analysis as a measurement method that can be used as evidence in court were created. With the StVG amendment and the determination of independent limit values ​​for breath and blood alcohol concentration, the discussion about a uniform factor for converting breath alcohol into an equivalent blood alcohol concentration also calmed down. Accompanying the developments in the 1990s, the DIN VDE 0405 series of standards on evidentiary measuring devices for determining breath alcohol was created. In order to use the measuring devices in police practice, a change in the calibration regulations, facilities for calibrating the devices and a type approval from the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) were required. Within the framework of decrees, the federal states laid down the application regulations and the requirements for user training. In case law, objections to the breath alcohol measurement method had to be overcome first. The decision of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) of April 3, 2001 led to the recognition of breath alcohol measurement as a standardized, forensically usable procedure in the area of ​​fines. It is established that the introduction of measuring devices and the recognition of the method of measuring breath alcohol as evidence were important steps towards improving road safety in Germany.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



1992 erschien das Gutachten des damaligen Bundesgesundheitsamtes (BGA) zur "Beweissicherheit der Atemalkoholanalyse". Es bezog Erkenntnisse zu Atemalkoholmessgeräten ein, die in den 1980er Jahren erstmalig in Serienproduktion hergestellt und deren Einsatz teilweise wissenschaftlich begleitet worden war. Im Jahr 1998 schließlich wurden mit Änderung des Paragrafen 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) die Rechtsvoraussetzungen zur Einführung der Atemalkoholanalyse als vor Gericht beweisfähiges Messverfahren geschaffen. Mit der StVG-Novelle und der Festlegung der unabhängigen Grenzwerte für Atem- und Blutalkoholkonzentration beruhigte sich auch die Diskussion über einen einheitlichen Faktor zur Umrechnung der Atem- in eine äquivalente Blutalkoholkonzentration. Begleitend zu den Entwicklungen der 1990er Jahre wurde die Normenreihe DIN VDE 0405 zu beweissicheren Messgeräten zur Atemalkoholbestimmung geschaffen. Um die Messgeräte in der Polizeipraxis einzusetzen, waren eine Änderung der Eichordnung, Einrichtungen zur Eichung der Geräte sowie eine Bauartzulassung durch die Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) erforderlich. Die Bundesländer legten im Rahmen von Erlassen die Einsatzvorschriften sowie die Anforderungen an die Schulung der Anwender fest. In der Rechtsprechung waren zunächst Einwände gegen das Atemalkoholmessverfahren zu überwinden. Die Entscheidung des Bundesgerichtshofs (BGH) vom 03.04.2001 führte zur Anerkennung der Atemalkoholmessung als standardisiertes, forensisch verwertbares Verfahren im Bußgeldbereich. Festgestellt wird, dass die Einführung der Messgeräte und die Anerkennung des Verfahrens der Atemalkoholmessung als Beweismittel wichtige Schritte zur Verbesserung der Verkehrssicherheit in Deutschland waren.

