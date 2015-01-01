|
Citation
|
Slemeyer A. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(3): 217-22.
|
Vernacular Title
|
25 Jahre beweissichere Atemalkoholanalyse in Deutschland
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In 1992 the report of the then Federal Health Office (BGA) on the "evidence of breath alcohol analysis" was published. It included findings on breath alcohol measuring devices, which were first mass-produced in the 1980s and whose use was partly scientifically supported. Finally, in 1998, with the amendment of Section 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG), the legal prerequisites for the introduction of breath alcohol analysis as a measurement method that can be used as evidence in court were created. With the StVG amendment and the determination of independent limit values for breath and blood alcohol concentration, the discussion about a uniform factor for converting breath alcohol into an equivalent blood alcohol concentration also calmed down. Accompanying the developments in the 1990s, the DIN VDE 0405 series of standards on evidentiary measuring devices for determining breath alcohol was created. In order to use the measuring devices in police practice, a change in the calibration regulations, facilities for calibrating the devices and a type approval from the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) were required. Within the framework of decrees, the federal states laid down the application regulations and the requirements for user training. In case law, objections to the breath alcohol measurement method had to be overcome first. The decision of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) of April 3, 2001 led to the recognition of breath alcohol measurement as a standardized, forensically usable procedure in the area of fines. It is established that the introduction of measuring devices and the recognition of the method of measuring breath alcohol as evidence were important steps towards improving road safety in Germany.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Atem; Atemalkoholtest; Blutalkoholgehalt; Deutschland; Geschichte; Messgerät; Messung; Prüfverfahren; Rechtsprechung; Straßenverkehrsrecht