Citation
Wudtke J, Dokter M, Grossjohann R, Stobbe F, Fokuhl A, Philipp KP, Bockholdt B. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(3): 192-200.
Vernacular Title
Zur subjektiven Wahrnehmbarkeit von Alkohol in Wasser
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Based on an appraisal order regarding a drunk driving incident and claims of the accused, the question was raised to what extent alcohol (e.g. Korn) can be detected by smell and taste in water with a lime slice. In an anonymous double-blind study, 32 subjects were each offered 6 cups with 50 ml of transparent liquid, a slice of lime and different volumes of alcohol (Korn 32% ABV). The subjects should assess whether the liquid smells and/or tastes of alcohol. At a ratio of 5 ml Korn (32% ABV) to 50 ml water, 15% of the subjects recognized the alcohol by smell and 46% by taste. At a mixing ratio of 10 ml Korn (32% ABV) to 50 ml water, 98% of the subjects recognized the alcohol based on taste. The presented double-blind study disclosed that a certain amount of alcohol (here: Korn) in water can go unnoticed in terms of smell and taste. Since 10 ml Korn (32% ABV) in 50 ml water was taste-sensibly recognized by all but one of the subjects, but 5 ml Korn (32% ABV) in 50 ml water was only recognized by taste by 46% of the subjects, it can be assumed that some kind of relevant cut-off value exists in this area.
Language: de
Keywords
Alkohol; Versuch; Wahrnehmung; Wasser