Abstract

Based on an appraisal order regarding a drunk driving incident and claims of the accused, the question was raised to what extent alcohol (e.g. Korn) can be detected by smell and taste in water with a lime slice. In an anonymous double-blind study, 32 subjects were each offered 6 cups with 50 ml of transparent liquid, a slice of lime and different volumes of alcohol (Korn 32% ABV). The subjects should assess whether the liquid smells and/or tastes of alcohol. At a ratio of 5 ml Korn (32% ABV) to 50 ml water, 15% of the subjects recognized the alcohol by smell and 46% by taste. At a mixing ratio of 10 ml Korn (32% ABV) to 50 ml water, 98% of the subjects recognized the alcohol based on taste. The presented double-blind study disclosed that a certain amount of alcohol (here: Korn) in water can go unnoticed in terms of smell and taste. Since 10 ml Korn (32% ABV) in 50 ml water was taste-sensibly recognized by all but one of the subjects, but 5 ml Korn (32% ABV) in 50 ml water was only recognized by taste by 46% of the subjects, it can be assumed that some kind of relevant cut-off value exists in this area.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Aus einem Gutachtenauftrag bezüglich einer Trunkenheitsfahrt entstand aufgrund der Einlassungen des Beschuldigten die Frage, inwieweit Alkohol (zum Beispiel Korn) in Wasser mit Limettenscheibe geruchs- und geschmackssensorisch erfasst werden kann. In einer anonymisierten Doppelblindstudie wurden 32 Probandinnen und Probanden je 6 Becher mit 50 ml durchsichtiger Flüssigkeit, einer Limettenscheibe und jeweils unterschiedlicher Menge von Alkohol (Korn 32 Volumenprozent) angeboten. Durch die Testpersonen sollte beurteilt werden, ob die Flüssigkeit nach Alkohol riecht und/oder schmeckt. Bei einem Verhältnis von 5 ml Korn (32 Volumenprozent) auf 50 ml Wasser wurde der Alkohol von 15 % der Testpersonen geruchssensorisch und von 46 % der Testpersonen geschmackssensorisch erkannt. Bei einem Mischverhältnis von 10 ml Korn (32 Volumenprozent) auf 50 ml Wasser wurde der Alkohol von 98 % der Testpersonen anhand des Geschmacks sicher erkannt. Durch die vorliegende Doppelblindstudie konnte gezeigt werden, dass eine gewisse Menge Alkohol (aus Korn) in Wasser geruchs- und geschmackssensorisch unbemerkt zugeführt werden kann. Da 10 ml Korn (32 Volumenprozent) auf 50 ml Wasser mit einer Ausnahme von allen Testpersonen geschmackssensorisch erkannt wurde, jedoch 5 ml Korn (32 Volumenprozent) auf 50 ml Wasser nur von 46 % der Testpersonen geschmackssensorisch erkannt wurde, kann vermutet werden, dass in diesem Bereich eine Art relevanter Cut-off Wert existiert.

Language: de