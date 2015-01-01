Abstract

This study was carried out with 326 university students (126 older adults and 200 younger adults) from 13 universities in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It aimed to investigate the importance these older and younger students attributed to the social support, identifying the differences and similarities between them. The students completed a questionnaire that included the Social Support Scale (MOS-SSS), using the Exploratory Graph Analysis - EGA method to demonstrate the dimensionality of this scale in these groups. The results showed that promoting social support in the older adults' network could help improve their functional and educational practice and general development. This knowledge emphasizes and consolidates the role of the university in gerontological education. Social support is important for both age groups, with affective and material dimensions predominant in the older adults.



Keywords : perceived social support; university students; younger and older adults; differences and similarities; scale.



===



Este estudo foi realizado com 326 universitários (126 idosos e 200 jovens) em 13 universidades do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. Objetivou compreender a importância que os estudantes universitários mais velhos e mais jovens atribuíam ao apoio social, identificando as diferenças e semelhanças entre eles. Estes participantes preencheram um questionário que incluiu a Escala de Suporte Social (MOS-SSS), usando o método Exploratory Graph Analysis (EGA) para demonstrar a dimensionalidade dessa escala nesses grupos. Os resultados demonstraram que a promoção do apoio social na rede de idosos pode ajudar a melhorar suas práticas funcionais e educacionais e o desenvolvimento geral. Esse conhecimento enfatiza e consolida o papel da universidade na educação gerontológica. Este estudo demonstrou que o apoio social é importante para as duas faixas etárias, embora as dimensões afetivas e materiais sejam predominantes em relação aos idosos.



Keywords : Apoio social percebido; estudantes universitários; mais jovens e mais velhos; diferenças e semelhanças; escala.

Language: pt