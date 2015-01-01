Abstract

This study aimed to perform a systematic literature review in order to identify and characterize the instruments that assess attitudes towards older adults and aging, available in the SciELO, PePSIC, LILACS and PsycArticles databases. A total of 42 combinations of the following descriptors were used in Portuguese, English and Spanish: "aged OR old age AND prejudice, attitude, discrimination, ageism, stigma and scale". The search lead to 31 articles being selected for analysis and 18 instruments were identified. The results showed that studies on attitudes towards older adults and aging were concentrated between the years 2015 and 2019, with a predominance of the analysis of the cognitive dimension of the attitude. This theme has been studied in an interdisciplinary way. Instruments should be developed that assess the other aspects of attitudes, in addition to the cognitive dimension, as well as the experiences of discrimination suffered by older adults and other age groups.



Keywords : ageism; old age; measures; systematic review.



Esta pesquisa teve como objetivo realizar uma revisão sistemática da literatura a fim de identificar e caracterizar os estudos e instrumentos disponíveis nas bases de dados Scielo, PePsic, Lilacs e PsycArticles, que avaliam as atitudes em relação aos idosos e ao envelhecimento. Foram utilizadas 42 combinações entre os seguintes descritores nos idiomas português, inglês e espanhol: "idosos OR velhice AND preconceito, atitude, discriminação, ageismo, estigma, idadismo e escala". Foram selecionados para análise 31 artigos sendo identificados 18 instrumentos. Os resultados evidenciaram que o interesse dos estudos sobre as atitudes em relação aos idosos e ao envelhecimento se concentram entre os anos de 2015 e 2019, com predomínio da análise da dimensão cognitiva da atitude. Essa temática vem sendo estudada de forma interdisciplinar. Recomenda-se o desenvolvimento de instrumentos que avaliem os demais aspectos das atitudes, além do cognitivo, bem como as experiências de discriminação sofridas por idosos e outros grupos etários.



Keywords : ageísmo; velhice; medidas; revisão sistemática.

