Silva AMS, Souza LEC, Aires LC. Aval. Psicol. 2022; 21(1): 64-73.
Revisão sistemática de instrumentos de atitudes em relação aos idosos e ao envelhecimento
This study aimed to perform a systematic literature review in order to identify and characterize the instruments that assess attitudes towards older adults and aging, available in the SciELO, PePSIC, LILACS and PsycArticles databases. A total of 42 combinations of the following descriptors were used in Portuguese, English and Spanish: "aged OR old age AND prejudice, attitude, discrimination, ageism, stigma and scale". The search lead to 31 articles being selected for analysis and 18 instruments were identified. The results showed that studies on attitudes towards older adults and aging were concentrated between the years 2015 and 2019, with a predominance of the analysis of the cognitive dimension of the attitude. This theme has been studied in an interdisciplinary way. Instruments should be developed that assess the other aspects of attitudes, in addition to the cognitive dimension, as well as the experiences of discrimination suffered by older adults and other age groups.
Language: pt