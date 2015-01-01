Abstract

The study aimed to adapt the Assessment of Sadistic Personality (ASP) scale for Brazil, investigating the psychometric qualities of the instrument. Two studies with participants from different Brazilian states were conducted. In study 1 (n = 242), the ASP was adapted and exploratory factor analysis was performed, which suggested a unifactorial structure. In Study 2 (n = 225), confirmatory factor analysis indicated adequate indicators and satisfactory reliability, in addition to gathering evidence of convergent validity for the ASP with the Dark Triad and cyberstalking. The ASP presented evidence of validity and reliability, constituting a useful tool for researchers who seek to identify the correlates of the sadistic personality.



Keywords : Sadism; Test validity; Dark personality; Psychometry.



O estudo objetivou adaptar a Assessment of Sadistic Personality (ASP) para o Brasil, averiguando as qualidades psicometricas do instrumento. Foram realizados dois estudos com participantes de diferentes estados brasileiros. No estudo 1 (n = 242) foi realizada a adaptação da ASP e executada uma análise fatorial exploratória, que sugeriu uma estrutura unifatorial. No Estudo 2, (n = 225) a análise fatorial confirmatória apontou indicadores adequados e confiabilidade satisfatória, além de reunidas evidências de validade convergente da ASP com a tríade sombria e o cyberstalking. Em suma, a ASP apresentou evidências de validade e precisão, podendo ser uma ferramenta útil para pesquisadores que buscam conhecer os correlatos da personalidade sádica.



Keywords : Sadismo; Validade do teste; Personalidade sombria; Psicometria.

Language: pt