Silva PGN, Fonseca PN, Couto RN, Medeiros PCB, Medeiros ED. Aval. Psicol. 2022; 21(1): 74-83.
Assessment of Sadistic Personality (ASP): evidências de validade no contexto brasileiro
(Copyright © 2022, Instituto Brasileiro de Avaliação Psicologica)
The study aimed to adapt the Assessment of Sadistic Personality (ASP) scale for Brazil, investigating the psychometric qualities of the instrument. Two studies with participants from different Brazilian states were conducted. In study 1 (n = 242), the ASP was adapted and exploratory factor analysis was performed, which suggested a unifactorial structure. In Study 2 (n = 225), confirmatory factor analysis indicated adequate indicators and satisfactory reliability, in addition to gathering evidence of convergent validity for the ASP with the Dark Triad and cyberstalking. The ASP presented evidence of validity and reliability, constituting a useful tool for researchers who seek to identify the correlates of the sadistic personality.
Language: pt