Abstract

The study aimed to adapt the Physical Punishment Beliefs Scale to the Brazilian context, and presents the initial evidence of dimensionality and reliability of the scale for a Brazilian sample. It was also investigated whether gender, age group, parenting, history of child maltreatment, and history of intimate partner violence influenced the beliefs related to the levels of physical punishment. Participants were 257 individuals, 196 (76.3%) of whom were female. The results indicated that the Brazilian version of the scale presented better fit indices for the single factor structure (TLI =.96; RMSEA [90% I.C.] =.08 (.08 -.09). The factor loadings ranged from.31 to.91. It was also identified that the beliefs related to the levels of physical punishment were influenced by gender and age group. The results obtained are favorable for the use of the scale in Brazilian samples.



Keywords : beliefs; physical punishment; validity evidence; factor analysis.



O estudo tem como objetivo apresentar o processo de adaptação da Escala de Crenças sobre Punições Físicas (ECPF) para o contexto brasileiro, bem como as evidências iniciais de dimensionalidade e precisão da escala para uma amostra de brasileiros. Além disso, investigou-se se gênero, faixa etária, parentalidade, histórico de maus-tratos na infância e histórico de violência por parceiro íntimo exercem influência sobre os níveis de crenças sobre punições físicas. Participaram 257 indivíduos, sendo 196 (76,3%) do gênero feminino. Os resultados indicaram que a versão brasileira da escala apresentou melhores índices de ajuste na estrutura unifatorial (TLI = 0,96; RMSEA [90% I.C.] = 0,08 (0,08 - 0,09). As cargas fatoriais variaram de 0,31 a 0,91. Identificou-se, também, que os níveis de crenças sobre punições físicas foram influenciados pelo gênero e idade dos participantes. Os resultados obtidos são favoráveis ao uso da ECPF em amostras brasileiras.



Keywords : crenças; punição física; evidência de validade; análise fatorial.

Language: pt