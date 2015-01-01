|
Citation
Lawrenz P, Freitas CPP, Matos M, Habigzang LF. Aval. Psicol. 2022; 21(2): 197-207.
Vernacular Title
Adaptação da Escala de Crenças sobre Punições Físicas para o Contexto
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Instituto Brasileiro de Avaliação Psicologica)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The study aimed to adapt the Physical Punishment Beliefs Scale to the Brazilian context, and presents the initial evidence of dimensionality and reliability of the scale for a Brazilian sample. It was also investigated whether gender, age group, parenting, history of child maltreatment, and history of intimate partner violence influenced the beliefs related to the levels of physical punishment. Participants were 257 individuals, 196 (76.3%) of whom were female. The results indicated that the Brazilian version of the scale presented better fit indices for the single factor structure (TLI =.96; RMSEA [90% I.C.] =.08 (.08 -.09). The factor loadings ranged from.31 to.91. It was also identified that the beliefs related to the levels of physical punishment were influenced by gender and age group. The results obtained are favorable for the use of the scale in Brazilian samples.
Language: pt