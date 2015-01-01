Abstract

This study presents a methodology for evaluating the walkability of roads within a market area using Multi-Attribute Decision-Making (MADM) techniques. The methodology was applied to rank various roads of the market area based on the existing condition of the pedestrian-built environment in Aminabad market, Lucknow, India. A set of 7 key attributes containing 28 sub-attributes were identified that influence pedestrian safety and mobility. Videography and photographic surveys were conducted at the market roads to gather data, and attribute weights were calculated using the Entropy Weight Method (EWM). The roads were then ranked using Grey Relational Analysis (GRA) and Complex Proportional Assessment (COPRAS). The results showed a strong correlation of 0.896 between the rankings obtained using the two methods, indicating the robustness of the methodology. The study identified several key roads of the market area that were in need of improvement to enhance the overall quality of the pedestrian-built environment. The methodology developed in this study provides a valuable tool for decision-making regarding pedestrian infrastructure improvement in developing countries and is expected to contribute to a safer and more efficient environment for pedestrian movement.

Language: en