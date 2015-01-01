SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang H, Wang R, Gao J. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 60: 219-234.

(Copyright © 2023, Arcane Publishers)

The crossing design speed at the signalized intersection should be decreased with the elderly pedestrian ratio increased. The crossing speed data of 3896 pedestrians at 6 crosswalks of 4 signalized intersections under different level of service in Chongqing, China, were used; by fitting pedestrian flow and speed at different pedestrian levels of service, it was found that pedestrian crossing speed was influenced by pedestrian traffic flow from level of service of D to F. Using the surveyed cumulative speed curves of different types of pedestrians as input, pedestrian crossing simulation scenarios at level A, B and C were constructed, respectively; then, the 15th percentile of pedestrian crossing speed was extracted with the crossing proportion of elderly people increasing from 0 to 100% in a step of 5%, respectively; the weight of pedestrian level of service and the proportion of elderly people were determined using criteria importance though inter-criteria correlation (CRITIC) weight assignment method; thus, the weight of pedestrian crossing speed at level A, B and C were obtained. The pedestrian speed at different levels of service was fitted using the weights, and the obtained curves were nonlinear; the fitting curves were processed using the unknown inflection point regression model. The design pedestrian crossing speed was recommended as follows: 1.16 m/s at a level of service from level A to C and the proportion of elderly people < 22%; 0.99 m/s at the proportion of elderly people lying between 22%-45%; 0.89 m/s at the proportion of elderly people over 45%.


Language: en

Case Study; Speed; Vulnerable Road Users

