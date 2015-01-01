Abstract

In order to improve the accuracy of direct economic loss assessment and shorten the time, a method of direct economic loss assessment of road traffic accidents based on comprehensive evaluation function is proposed. Firstly, build the evaluation index system based on the construction principles of the evaluation index system. Secondly, the direct economic losses of traffic accidents are evaluated separately according to the evaluation index system. Finally, according to the separate evaluation results of different indicators, the comprehensive evaluation function is used to evaluate the direct economic loss of road traffic accidents, and the evaluation results of the direct economic loss of road traffic accidents are obtained. The experimental results show that the proposed direct economic loss assessment method can improve the assessment accuracy and shorten the assessment time, and the direct economic loss assessment accuracy is always above 90%.

