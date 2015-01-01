Abstract

In order to solve the problems of traffic flow distribution, such as low equalization coefficient and large error, a balanced allocation method of mixed traffic flow at urban intersection based on fuzzy ant colony algorithm was proposed. Firstly, set the equivalent car unit conversion coefficient of different vehicles in the mixed traffic, and analyze the traffic composition. Secondly, determine the traffic intensity at the intersection and the average value of vehicles in the queue, build the car-following model at the intersection, and complete the determination of traffic flow equilibrium allocation parameters. Finally, the ant colony algorithm is introduced to determine the allocated pheromone, and the traffic flow change rule is updated iteratively, the urban road intersection mixed traffic flow equilibrium allocation model based on fuzzy ant colony algorithm is constructed. The experimental results show that the proposed method can improve the distribution equilibrium coefficient, and the distribution error is low.

