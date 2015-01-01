Abstract

Accurately estimating property losses in road traffic accidents caused by traffic conflicts can help determine the compensation amount and clarify the responsibilities of both parties. The paper studies the estimation method of property losses in road traffic accidents under traffic conflict conditions. Firstly, collect information on property losses in road traffic accidents caused by traffic conflicts. Then, considering the indicators of vehicle loss, facility loss and cargo loss, the market value method is used to construct the loss function of accident property. Finally, using Gini impurities as the judgment indicator, a genetic algorithm is introduced to calculate the property estimation function and complete the estimation of property losses. The research results show that the estimation accuracy of this new method is 98.31%, and indicates that the new method proposed in this article has significant effectiveness in estimating accident property losses.

