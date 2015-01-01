SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xiong HH, Jiang JS, Chen JJ, He C. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 2023(SI 2): 65-74.

(Copyright © 2023, Arcane Publishers)

The paper analyzes the characteristics of influencing factors of urban road traffic safety and designs an evaluation method for urban road traffic safety factors based on visual guidance and hazard assessment. A three-dimensional evaluation system structure was established for drivers, vehicles, and roads based on their psychological and physiological factors, driving behavior factors, climate factors, and road facilities; By analyzing the feature norm set that affects driver decision-making, dynamic evaluation of urban road traffic safety under different risk levels is achieved; Taking into account traffic flow, vehicle speed, and fog frequency, a visual guidance model for driving optical flow in dangerous sections of urban road traffic was constructed based on visual guidance and visual psychological feedback models; Based on the dynamic distribution of the impact of urban road traffic safety, measures such as acceleration and deceleration, parking, and distance maintenance have been formulated. The experimental results indicate that the model can accurately achieve the graded evaluation of urban road traffic safety and effectively reduce the probability of accidents.


Countermeasure; Crash Factors; Crashes; Road Safety

