SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Zhang ZA, Shang ZL, Wang Z. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 2023(SI 2): 113-124.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Arcane Publishers)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Accurate prediction of the geographical spatial distribution location of traffic accidents can provide drivers with richer traffic geographic information, thereby reducing the rate of traffic accidents. However, the existing methods for predicting the geographical spatial distribution location of traffic accidents have the problems of large error and long time. Therefore, this paper proposes a method for predicting the geographical spatial distribution location of traffic accidents based on the traffic flow gig data. First, collect traffic flow big data during the accident through highway detectors. Secondly, the collected data is processed for exception deletion, missing completion and geocode conversion. Finally, according to the geographical spatial distribution characteristics, the geographical spatial distribution of traffic accidents is predicted through Kalman filter. The experimental results show that this method predicts the geographical spatial distribution of traffic accidents based on actual test results, with good prediction effect and high prediction efficiency.


Language: en

Keywords

Analysis; Crash Factors; Crashes; Road Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print