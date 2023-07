Abstract

The assessment of direct economic losses in traffic safety accidents has important reference significance for relevant insurance compensation. The paper proposes a direct economic loss assessment method for traffic safety accidents based on fuzzy logic. Firstly, a direct economic loss evaluation index system for traffic safety accidents has been established; Then, interval grey number group decision-making is used to determine the index weights of the price index system; Finally, combined with indicator weights, a direct economic loss assessment model based on fuzzy logic was established with vehicle losses, facility losses, and cargo losses as input vectors. The experimental results show that the evaluation accuracy of the direct economic loss assessment method for traffic safety accidents based on fuzzy logic is 95%. Compared with traditional methods, it can achieve a more accurate assessment of the direct economic loss of traffic safety accidents.

Language: en