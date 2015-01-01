Abstract

The optimization of the layout of traffic safety facilities on urban road sections can effectively improve the traffic safety capacity of urban road sections. The paper discusses the evaluation of urban road traffic safety facility layout plans from four aspects: traffic flow status, traffic flow contribution, driving guidance feedback, and dynamic psychological feedback. Summarized the layout characteristics of lanes and traffic facilities, analyzed the characteristics of signal and intersection sets, and established a road traffic congestion feature analysis model; Based on real-time traffic data, the contribution level of road safety facilities to traffic flow was calculated; Construct a driver guidance feedback entropy weight TOPSIS model, dynamically analyze the dynamic psychological feedback between drivers and urban road traffic safety facilities, and achieve dynamic evaluation of traffic safety facility layout plans. The simulation test results show that using this method to achieve dynamic analysis of road traffic safety facilities with different schemes in terms of energy efficiency has better evaluation accuracy.

Language: en