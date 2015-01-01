|
De Boer S, Testé B, Guarnaccia C. Adolesc. Res. Rev. 2023; 8(2): 137-158.
Adolescence is a key period in shaping later delinquency trajectories. Qualitative studies provide a valuable complement to quantitative research by clarifying young offenders' perceptions of risk and protective factors for delinquency. The present systematic review addresses a gap in the literature by summarizing the findings of recent qualitative studies of young offenders' narratives concerning their life experiences and their contacts with the juvenile justice system. It also provides an overview of the various methodologies the 39 included studies used to collect and analyze these narratives.
Language: en
Juvenile justice; Narratives; Qualitative research; Systematic review; Young offenders