Jagnoor J, Scarr JP. Lancet 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01463-0

37487513

Drowning leads to an estimated 236 000 deaths annually, with 90% of the burden in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs). This inequity is due to differential exposure, treatment, and recovery outcomes for drownings. Children from socioeconomically disadvantaged and rural communities are at the highest risk of drowning due to their increased exposure to unsafe water bodies. The risk of drowning is increased by environmental factors such as monsoons and flooding as well as limited access to emergency services and swimming lessons. Climate crisis, displacement, and political inaction on safe migration routes amplify drowning risk for populations such as refugees, artisanal fishers, coastal communities, and those exposed to flooding.


