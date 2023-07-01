|
Fulton T, Lathan EC, Karkare MC, Guelfo A, Eghbalzad L, Ahluwalia V, Ely TD, Turner JA, Turner MD, Currier JM, Mekawi Y, Fani N. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37487958
BACKGROUND: Moral injury references emotional and spiritual/existential suffering that may emerge following psychological trauma. Despite being linked to adverse mental health outcomes, little is known about the neurophysiological mechanisms of this phenomenon. In this study, we examined neural correlates of moral injury exposure and distress using the Moral Injury Events and Symptom Scale for Civilians (MIESS-C). We also examined potential moderation of these effects by race (Black vs White individuals), given the likely intersection of race-related stress with moral injury.
trauma; moral injury; attention; civilians; functional connectivity