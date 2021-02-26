Abstract

Charcoal production and utilisation are linked to various health issues and occupational hazards. However, to our knowledge, no systematic review has primarily focused on the health implications of charcoal production and its use while distinguishing charcoal from other solid fuels such as wood and coal.



OBJECTIVES: This systematic review presents a synthesis of the evidence on the health risks associated with producing and using charcoal across the world.



DESIGN: Systematic review using a systematic narrative synthesis approach.



DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE (through Ovid interface), CINAHL, Embase, Web of Science, PsycINFO, Cochrane Library and SCOPUS, from inception to 26 February 2021.



ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: Peer-reviewed journal articles reporting empirical findings on the associations between charcoal usage/production and health parameters.



DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Two independent reviewers extracted data and assessed the quality of primary studies.



RESULTS: Our findings showed that charcoal production and usage are linked with specific adverse health outcomes, including respiratory diseases (n=21), cardiorespiratory and neurological diseases (n=1), cancer (n=3), DNA damage (n=3), carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning (n=2), physical injury (n=2), sick house syndrome (n=1), unintentional weight loss and body mass index (BMI) reduction (n=2), increase in blood pressure (n=1) and CO death (n=1). Among the included articles that reported respiratory diseases (n=21), there was one case of asthma and tuberculosis and two cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



CONCLUSIONS: This review links charcoal production/usage and some associated human health risks. These include respiratory diseases and other non-respiratory illnesses such as sick-building syndrome, cardiovascular diseases, DNA damage, CO poisoning and death, unintentional weight loss and BMI reduction, and physical injuries.

