Abstract

Introduction Impulsivity (or impulsiveness) and risk-taking behavior are significant concerns as the adolescent population is at a higher risk of injuries and violence, unhealthy sexual behaviors, and drug- and alcohol-related problems. The early identification of these traits in adolescents can prove beneficial through timely interventions. This study was conducted to assess impulsive behavior and risk-taking behavior among school-going adolescents in New Delhi, India, and to study the association, if any, between the two.



METHODology A cross-sectional study was conducted among 571 students of classes 9th-10th in three randomly selected schools in a part of Delhi, India. Barratt Impulsiveness Scale - Brief (BIS-Brief) was used to evaluate impulsivity, and risk-taking behavior was assessed using the RT-18 tool.



RESULTS The majority (72.3%) of the 571 students were aged 14-15 years. Among the students, 56.0% were males. The impulsivity score obtained ranged from 8 to 30, with a mean score of 15.7 (SD ±4.1). The risk-taking score ranged from 2 to 18, with a mean score of 9.9 (SD ±2.9). Impulsivity was seen to be significantly higher among the female students (p=0.004). The risk-taking behavior was significantly higher among the students from government schools, among the females, and among those who used the internet more. There was a significant direct association between impulsivity and risk-taking behavior among the students (correlation coefficient 0.301, p<0.001).



CONCLUSION The study results showed that the mean impulsivity and risk-taking scores were comparable to other studies in adolescent age groups done internationally using the same tools. Impulsivity and risk-taking behavior were both found to be higher among females. There was a significant direct association between impulsivity and risk-taking.

