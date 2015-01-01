|
Soni U, Sharma R, Sharma M, Khurana E, Chopra J, Julka D, Gaur N. Cureus 2023; 15(6): e40728.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
PMID
37485185
PMCID
Introduction Impulsivity (or impulsiveness) and risk-taking behavior are significant concerns as the adolescent population is at a higher risk of injuries and violence, unhealthy sexual behaviors, and drug- and alcohol-related problems. The early identification of these traits in adolescents can prove beneficial through timely interventions. This study was conducted to assess impulsive behavior and risk-taking behavior among school-going adolescents in New Delhi, India, and to study the association, if any, between the two.
risk-taking; adolescent and sexual health; child and adolescent psychiatry; impulsive behavior; pediatric psychology