Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In Turkey, which is a land of disasters, it is vital for nurses to be prepared before a disaster, and to exhibit an effective attitude and behavior during it. Having a large number of casualties during a disaster may cause inadequacies in receiving basic health care in the hospital.



METHODS: This study was conducted in a descriptive and cross-sectional style to determine the disaster preparedness and preparedness perceptions of nurses. Data were collected with the Personal Information Form and Nurses' Perception of Disaster Preparedness Scale (NPDPS).



RESULTS: Nurses' disaster experience, drill experience, and perusal of the disaster plan positively affected the perception of disaster. The disaster preparedness of the institution positively affected the perception of disaster preparation. A significant difference was determined between the requests for information regarding disaster education and NPDPS. A statistically significant relationship was found between terrorist attacks, earthquake exposure, and the total scale score of NPDPS.



CONCLUSIONS: Consequently, nurses and health institutions, whose responsibilities become graver in disasters, have duties such as providing treatment and medical support. Therefore, it was suggested that disaster nursing and disaster management should have been included in the in-service training of nurses.

Language: en