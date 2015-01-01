|
Citation
|
Koçak HS, Kaplan Serin E. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e436.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37485823
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In Turkey, which is a land of disasters, it is vital for nurses to be prepared before a disaster, and to exhibit an effective attitude and behavior during it. Having a large number of casualties during a disaster may cause inadequacies in receiving basic health care in the hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Surveys and Questionnaires; behavior; nurses; Hospitals; disasters; preparedness; *Disaster Planning; *Disasters; *Nurses; Turkey