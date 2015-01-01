|
Mekonnen BD, Balemual N. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2023; 33(2): 311-320.
(Copyright © 2023, Research and Publications Office of Jimma University)
37484182
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence is the most common form of gender-based violence and has enormous maternal health consequences. There is limited evidence concerning the magnitude and determinants of intimate partner violence amongst midlife women. Thus, this study aimed to determine the extent of and the factors contributing to spousal violence amongst midlife Ethiopian women.
Humans; Female; Risk Factors; Prevalence; Family Characteristics; Ethiopia; Ethiopia/epidemiology; *Intimate Partner Violence; *Violence; EDHS 2016; Factors; Midlife women; Spousal violence