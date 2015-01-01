Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence is the most common form of gender-based violence and has enormous maternal health consequences. There is limited evidence concerning the magnitude and determinants of intimate partner violence amongst midlife women. Thus, this study aimed to determine the extent of and the factors contributing to spousal violence amongst midlife Ethiopian women.



METHODS: The 2016 Ethiopia Demographic and Health Survey (EDHS) data were examined, and a sample of 1628 ever-married midlife women was included. The analysis was performed using SPSS version 20. Bivariate and multivariable logistic regression analysis was conducted to examine the determinants of intimate partner violence. All statistical significance was declared at p value < 0.05.



RESULTS: The prevalence of spousal violence among midlife women in Ethiopia was 31.8%. Age of women, divorced, and working status were significantly associated with spousal violence. The likelihood of spousal violence is increase among midlife women who had no formal education, less decision-making power in household, and had partner who had drinking habit.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that nearly one-thirds of midlife Ethiopian women have experienced spousal violence in their lifetime. Empowering midlife women by giving them decision-making tools and educating them to deal with, and prevent spousal violence may be effective strategies in reducing this problem.

