Machorrinho J, Marmeleira J, Veiga G, Santos GD. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1154385.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37484072
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a worldwide concern, impacting victims' mental health, physical health, and quality of life. High rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, bodily dissociation, and somatic symptoms have been found in victims of IPV, with an important impact on the chronicity of impairments and on the outcomes of psychological interventions. Therapeutic interventions available in shelter homes for victims are scarce in addressing their body-mind needs therefore asking for better empirical research. Thus, the aim of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and effects of Feel-Own-Move (FOM), an 8-week psychomotor therapy program for victims of IPV, on their mental health, levels of bodily dissociation, and general quality of life.
Language: en
women; intimate partner violence; intervention; health; quality of life; bodily dissociation; psychomotor therapy