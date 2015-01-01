Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e15299.].



In the original published version of this article, the authors added incorrect details for three references. The references have now been corrected. The authors apologize for the error. Both the HTML and PDF versions of the article have been updated to correct the errors.

7. Chen G. • Zhang W. • Zhang W. • Deater-Deckard K. A "defender protective effect" in multiple-role combinations of bullying among Chinese adolescents. J. Interpers. Violence. 2017; 35: 1587-1609 https://doi.org/10.1177/0886260517698278.

8. Su P.Y. • Wang G.F. • Xie G.D. • Chen L.R. • Chen S.S. • He Y. Life course prevalence of bullying among university students in Mainland China: a multi-university study. J. Interpers. Violence. 2020; 37: NP5830-NP5840 https://doi.org/10.1177/0886260520963709.

16. Taliaferro L.A. • Doty J.L. • Gower A.L. • Querna K. • Rovito M.J. •Profiles of risk and protection for violence and bullying perpetration among adolescent boys. J. Sch. Health. 2020; 90: 212-223 https://doi.org/10.1111/josh.12867.

