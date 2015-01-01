Abstract

BACKGROUND: The correlation between plasma C-reactive protein (CRP) and aggression in schizophrenia has recently become an area of interest. As an acute phase reactant, neuro-immuno-modulatory and neurohumoral functions of CRP might have a role in understanding causation of aggression in disease and this may have implications in therapeutic intervention. AIMS: To assess aggression and plasma CRP in patients with schizophrenia and to compare aggression in patients with normal and elevated CRP.



METHODS AND MATERIAL: A hospital-based cross-sectional study was carried out over a period of one year (2019-2020). Patients of schizophrenia as per International Classification of Diseases 10 were selected. Modified Overt Aggression Scale was applied, and plasma CRP levels were estimated in the selected patients. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: Mean aggression scores were compared in patients with normal and elevated CRP. And aggression scores were correlated with plasma CRP levels.



RESULTS: Mean aggression score (22.93 ± 2.80) was significantly (P <.001) higher in patients with elevated CRP. There is a positive correlation (r = 0.855, P <.001) between aggression and plasma CRP.



CONCLUSION: Patients with elevated CRP were more aggressive compared to the patients with normal CRP.

