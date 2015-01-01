|
Singh AS, Borgohain L, Singh B. Indian J. Psychiatry 2023; 65(6): 667-670.
37485401
BACKGROUND: The correlation between plasma C-reactive protein (CRP) and aggression in schizophrenia has recently become an area of interest. As an acute phase reactant, neuro-immuno-modulatory and neurohumoral functions of CRP might have a role in understanding causation of aggression in disease and this may have implications in therapeutic intervention. AIMS: To assess aggression and plasma CRP in patients with schizophrenia and to compare aggression in patients with normal and elevated CRP.
psychosis; Acute phase reactants; inflammatory marker; neuro-immuno-modulator