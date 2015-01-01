Abstract

BACKGROUND: Worldwide, there is an increase in the incidence of suicide each year. Suicide attempts are estimated to be more frequent than actual suicide mortality. One potential contributor to suicide risk is the presence of sensory impairments (visual or hearing impairments). The present review aimed to assess the direction and strength of the association between visual impairment (VI) and the risk of suicidal behavior.



METHODS: A systematic search was carried out on the literature published up to July 2021 in PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library, and clinicaltrials.gov. The association between VI and suicidal ideation/attempt was summarized by pooled odds ratio with 95% CI.



RESULTS: Six studies with a sample size of 1,64,752 were included in the final quantitative synthesis. The pooled odds ratios (95% CI) for suicidal ideation and attempt among persons with VI were 1.53 (1.30-1.79) and 4.55 (2.39-8.67), respectively. On subgroup analysis, the odds of suicidal ideation were higher in persons with additional sensory impairment, 2.07 (1.21-3.53), than in the group with VI only, 1.63 (95% 1.34-1.98).



CONCLUSION: This study found a significant association between suicidal behavior and VI, more so in persons with dual impairment. Structured assessment for psychological health and appropriate management should be an integral part of managing people with visual and other sensory impairments, to prevent this serious adverse consequence.

Language: en