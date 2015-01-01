|
Citation
S R, Yenuganti VV, Solomon MAT, R RT, G JP. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2023; 45(4): 345-351.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
37483569
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Worldwide, there is an increase in the incidence of suicide each year. Suicide attempts are estimated to be more frequent than actual suicide mortality. One potential contributor to suicide risk is the presence of sensory impairments (visual or hearing impairments). The present review aimed to assess the direction and strength of the association between visual impairment (VI) and the risk of suicidal behavior.
Language: en
Keywords
|
suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; Visual impairment; sensory impairment